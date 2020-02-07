Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CDAY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.69.
Shares of NYSE:CDAY traded down $7.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,958,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.64. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.11.
In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $265,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,028,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,785,000 after purchasing an additional 165,519 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at $3,785,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
