Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CDAY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY traded down $7.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,958,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.64. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $265,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,028,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,785,000 after purchasing an additional 165,519 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at $3,785,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

