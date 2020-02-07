Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.77. 57,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,792. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Get Cerner alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,315.50. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 121,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,657 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from to in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cerner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.