Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.09-3.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.725-5.975 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.91 billion.Cerner also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.09-3.19 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CERN. BidaskClub upgraded Cerner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Cfra lifted their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.71.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.98. 694,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,792. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,645.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,608,741.48. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,657. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.