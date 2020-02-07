Cfra Increases Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $110.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target boosted by Cfra from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cfra’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.40% from the company’s previous close.

MCHP has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $108.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $77.66 and a fifty-two week high of $112.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.36. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 512.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 118.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 80.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

