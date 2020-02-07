CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,455 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of CGI worth $85,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in CGI by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in CGI by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 34,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter worth $14,608,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter worth $532,000. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGI stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,974. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CGI Inc has a one year low of $65.32 and a one year high of $87.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.14.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

