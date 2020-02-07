Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:CHKR)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0371 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHKR opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $1.72.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 75.64% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.