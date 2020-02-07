Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $3.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $3.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.10.

CMG has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from to in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,010.00 price objective (up from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $705.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated an “average” rating and set a $1,010.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $862.61.

Shares of CMG stock traded down $4.44 on Friday, hitting $852.56. 64,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,611. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.92, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $566.68 and a 52 week high of $893.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $858.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $817.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,187,000 after buying an additional 121,606 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,006,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

