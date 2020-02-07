Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,050.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMG. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $831.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $590.00 to $850.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $868.00 price objective (up previously from $830.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $930.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $862.61.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $10.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $863.84. The stock had a trading volume of 35,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,611. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 69.79, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $858.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $817.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $566.68 and a 12 month high of $893.02.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,656,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

