Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $680.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 21.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $901.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $705.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $710.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $862.61.

Shares of CMG traded up $8.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $865.32. 24,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,611. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $566.68 and a 52-week high of $893.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $858.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $817.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

