Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a $868.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $830.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $797.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $901.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $620.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $862.61.

CMG stock traded up $7.22 on Tuesday, hitting $864.22. The company had a trading volume of 569,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,611. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $566.68 and a 12-month high of $893.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $858.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $817.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

