CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Clarivate Analytics PLC operates as an information services and analytics company. It offers scientific, patient and academic research, as well as intelligence, domain and brand protection and intellectual property management solutions. Clarivate Analytics PLC, formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp, is based in Jersey, Channel Islands. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCC. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley downgraded CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.67.

NYSE CCC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.54. 1,656,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,872. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average is $17.26. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $243.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CHURCHILL CAP C/SH will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

