Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Trading 1.2% Higher

Cipherloc Corp (OTCMKTS:CLOK)’s share price traded up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85, 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 7,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77.

About Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK)

Cipherloc Corporation operates as a data security solutions company. It develops CipherLoc, a polymorphic key progression algorithm encryption cipher engine for use in commercial data security industry and/or in sensitive applications. The company was formerly known as National Scientific Corporation and changed its name to Cipherloc Corporation in March 2015.

