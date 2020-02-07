Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives $54.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.11.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 237.5% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 241,184 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 169,724 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.8% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 25,738 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 436,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 117,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day moving average is $48.19. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

