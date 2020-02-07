Citigroup Boosts Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $93.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $81.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edison International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edison International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.90.

NYSE EIX traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,972. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of -77.06, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.47. Edison International has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $78.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 51.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,020,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,977,000 after buying an additional 2,376,347 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Edison International during the third quarter worth $175,352,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Edison International by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,002,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,976,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,050 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Edison International by 48.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,727,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,955 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Edison International by 78.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,194,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,476,000 after acquiring an additional 965,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

