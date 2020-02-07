Citigroup Boosts Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $113.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.82.

NYSE:DGX opened at $111.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.72 and its 200 day moving average is $104.46. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $113.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,658.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $204,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 27.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $322,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $266,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

