Citigroup Cuts Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $175.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $181.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Reinsurance Group of America from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.80.

NYSE:RGA opened at $153.44 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $139.83 and a 52 week high of $169.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.03.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

In other news, CEO Anna Manning sold 3,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $626,293.85. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total value of $218,182.16. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,171 shares of company stock worth $1,179,676. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,914,000 after purchasing an additional 199,394 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,116,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,398,000 after purchasing an additional 112,293 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 190,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,995,000 after purchasing an additional 106,191 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 144,095.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,063,000 after purchasing an additional 87,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 351,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,300,000 after purchasing an additional 63,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

