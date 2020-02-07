Citigroup Lowers ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) to Neutral

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ANSS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $285.88 on Friday. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $167.29 and a twelve month high of $293.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 30.35%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $328,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,764 shares of company stock worth $6,520,813. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in ANSYS by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 64.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

