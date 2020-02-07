Citigroup Lowers BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target to $225.00

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BIO-TECHNE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded down $3.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,153. BIO-TECHNE has a 12-month low of $178.28 and a 12-month high of $223.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.89 and its 200 day moving average is $206.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $184.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.34 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 11,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,614,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,724,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,313 shares of company stock worth $14,482,152. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 20.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 129,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,840 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 96.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

