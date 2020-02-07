Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Citigroup in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,517.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $4.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,479.99. 535,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,396. The stock has a market cap of $1,017.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,500.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,414.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,285.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 54.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 33.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

