Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Shares Up 4.2%

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF)’s share price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.09.

Clarkson Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CKNHF)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment includes services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as arranges principal-to-principal cash-settled contracts for differences based upon standardized freight contracts.

