Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.92

Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.92 and traded as high as $1.99. Clearone shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 502 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Clearone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Get Clearone alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $30.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter. Clearone had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 34.55%.

In related news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 21,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,018.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,406,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,257,167.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 48,639 shares of company stock valued at $88,989. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clearone stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.52% of Clearone worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

About Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Clearone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.