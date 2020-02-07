Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CLIN. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,280 ($16.84) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Clinigen Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,035 ($13.61) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,302 ($17.13).

Get Clinigen Group alerts:

Shares of CLIN stock opened at GBX 954.50 ($12.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 238.63. Clinigen Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 718.50 ($9.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,069 ($14.06). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 946.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 900.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.