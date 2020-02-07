Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.77. Clough Global Equity Fund shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 4,560 shares changing hands.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 30,770 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at $2,450,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the third quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

