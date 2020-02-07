Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Insider Daniel W. Muehl Sells 10,472 Shares

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) insider Daniel W. Muehl sold 10,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $88,069.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,160 shares in the company, valued at $169,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.31.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.17. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 1,576.32% and a negative net margin of 298.53%. The company had revenue of $37.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Clovis Oncology from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,661,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,431 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,551,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,512,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 614.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 251,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $818,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.