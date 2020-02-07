CLSA Reiterates Sell Rating for Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at CLSA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. CLSA’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 103.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.74. Huazhu Group has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $45.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.36.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

