Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) shares rose 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20, approximately 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

BKQNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Coca-Cola Amatil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Amatil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get Coca-Cola Amatil alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.06.

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers personal banking services, such as everyday banking services; savings and investments accounts, and term deposits; credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; car, home and contents, landlord, travel, life, and commercial insurance, as well as credit protection insurance; investment services comprising online share trading services; self-managed superannuation funds; and currency exchange, travel money, private banking, and account and card switching services.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Amatil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Amatil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.