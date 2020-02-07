Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Earns Sell Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CL. Bank of America downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,266. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.20. The company has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $64.55 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,081,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,962,905. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,949,000 after buying an additional 279,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,249,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,213,000 after buying an additional 210,742 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,456,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,402,000 after buying an additional 361,992 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,739,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,289,000 after buying an additional 35,772 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,754,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,457,000 after buying an additional 50,366 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

