Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) PT Raised to $30.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on COLL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of COLL traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.61. 2,471,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,532. The stock has a market cap of $715.47 million, a PE ratio of -72.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $24.72.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.32 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $31,532.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,540.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $6,475,643.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,086 shares in the company, valued at $8,817,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,563 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.