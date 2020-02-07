Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the textile maker on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Columbia Sportswear has a payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

COLM stock opened at $94.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $87.60 and a 12 month high of $109.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.34.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $954.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.66 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 90,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $8,335,951.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,584,669.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Bany sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $4,739,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,183,856.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 540,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,419,456 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on COLM shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.86.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

