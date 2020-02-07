Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.75-4.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.18-3.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.75-4.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson lowered Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Columbia Sportswear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.57.

COLM stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,769. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $87.60 and a 12 month high of $109.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

In other news, Director Sarah Bany sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $4,739,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $104,183,856.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $4,681,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,014,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,033,159.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 540,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,419,456. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

