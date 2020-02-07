Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

CBSH traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.65. 19,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.13. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $54.65 and a 1-year high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 7,107 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $482,067.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,466.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 4,475 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $301,346.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,604 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,131. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.