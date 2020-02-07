Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.01.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHCT shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, COO W. Page Barnes sold 5,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $242,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,463 shares in the company, valued at $8,761,298. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,570,000 after purchasing an additional 75,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,234. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $953.91 million, a P/E ratio of 316.87 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.36.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 million. Analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

