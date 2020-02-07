Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

CHCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a positive rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.84.

Shares of NYSE CHCT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,161. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average of $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $959.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.33 and a beta of 0.65. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $49.17.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 7.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, COO W. Page Barnes sold 5,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $242,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,463 shares in the company, valued at $8,761,298. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 52.9% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

