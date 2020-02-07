Conceal (CCX) Hits Market Cap of $587,896.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last week, Conceal has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0963 or 0.00000984 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Sistemkoin, Graviex and TradeOgre. Conceal has a total market cap of $587,896.00 and $115,092.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.12 or 0.01236882 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00046817 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00023892 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00218688 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006584 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002181 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00064081 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,414,841 coins and its circulating supply is 6,105,306 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre, Sistemkoin and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

