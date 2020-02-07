ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 250,971 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 3.7% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $16,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 44,783 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 53,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on COP. Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.87. 163,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,291,562. The stock has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.61. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.