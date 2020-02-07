ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 0.5% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,879,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,095 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 216.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.6% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 55.8% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 688,893 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,253,000 after acquiring an additional 246,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,215,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,291,562. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.58 and a 200 day moving average of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

