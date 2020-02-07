Consensus (SEN) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Consensus has a total market capitalization of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One Consensus token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00049629 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00063415 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000725 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00090399 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,843.43 or 1.00508880 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000627 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Consensus Profile

Consensus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

