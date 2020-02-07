Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,376,000 after purchasing an additional 124,090 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $116,421,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 610,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 10.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 587,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,813,000 after purchasing an additional 56,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,800,000 after purchasing an additional 78,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STZ. Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.61.

NYSE STZ opened at $199.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.60. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.52 and a twelve month high of $214.48. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

