Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on STZ. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.61.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $199.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $163.52 and a 1 year high of $214.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.60.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $116,421,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 610,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 10.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 587,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,813,000 after purchasing an additional 56,088 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,800,000 after purchasing an additional 78,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.