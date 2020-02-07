Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues Earnings Results

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Container Store Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Container Store Group updated its FY 2019

After-Hours guidance to 0.41-0.41 EPS.

Shares of TCS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,420. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Container Store Group has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $202.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.32.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TCS shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Container Store Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

