Continental (ETR:CON) PT Set at €115.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €130.82 ($152.11).

Shares of CON opened at €106.42 ($123.74) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €112.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of €117.10. Continental has a 1-year low of €99.26 ($115.42) and a 1-year high of €157.40 ($183.02). The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.09.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

