Contrasting Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) and Victory Oilfield Tech (NYSE:VYEY)

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) and Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 5.95, suggesting that its share price is 495% more volatile than the S&P 500.

4.9% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Permianville Royalty Trust and Victory Oilfield Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and Victory Oilfield Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permianville Royalty Trust 26.20% 12.08% 12.07% Victory Oilfield Tech N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and Victory Oilfield Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permianville Royalty Trust $15.94 million 3.87 $14.35 million N/A N/A Victory Oilfield Tech $1.03 million 13.61 -$27.31 million N/A N/A

Permianville Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Summary

Permianville Royalty Trust beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Victory Oilfield Tech

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as a technology driven oilfield services company in the United states. The company offers patented oil and gas technology drilling products designed to enhance oil and gas well drilling outcomes. It focuses on delivering metal coating products and services that provide protection and friction reduction for various metal components of a drilling operation. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

