CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Posts Earnings Results

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.10-5.20 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.10-5.20 EPS.

Shares of COR stock traded down $5.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.41. 921,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,644. CoreSite Realty has a 12-month low of $94.90 and a 12-month high of $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 96.44%.

In other news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $245,168.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,590.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CoreSite Realty from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.20.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

