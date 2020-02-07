Cormark Raises Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$49.25

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$36.50 to C$49.25 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

TSE:TSU traded up C$1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$45.89. 27,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,977. The company has a market capitalization of $383.58 million and a P/E ratio of 124.36. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$26.52 and a 1-year high of C$45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$41.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.47.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C$0.58. The company had revenue of C$32.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 1.9500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

