Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

CSOD has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $59.57. 406,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,088. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.71 and a beta of 1.12. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12-month low of $49.81 and a 12-month high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Patricia Coughlin sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $512,090.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,375.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristina Salen sold 9,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $561,803.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,899 shares of company stock worth $8,725,587. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,953,000 after acquiring an additional 192,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,845,000 after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 542,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 518,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after purchasing an additional 82,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,507,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

