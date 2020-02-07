CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. CorVel had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter.

CRVL stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,587. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.95. CorVel has a twelve month low of $61.19 and a twelve month high of $96.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Get CorVel alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRVL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CorVel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $155,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 4,383 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $330,215.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,214. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,383 shares of company stock valued at $563,355. Insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.