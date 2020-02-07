CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. CorVel had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter.
CRVL stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,587. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.95. CorVel has a twelve month low of $61.19 and a twelve month high of $96.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CRVL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CorVel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
About CorVel
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.
