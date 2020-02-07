Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 697 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $310.61. 1,916,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,486. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $205.75 and a 52-week high of $314.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.62 and a 200-day moving average of $293.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.73.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,515 shares of company stock worth $4,369,703. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

