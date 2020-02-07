Coty’s (COTY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their hold rating on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coty from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.50 price target on shares of Coty and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price target on shares of Coty and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.73.

Shares of COTY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,382,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,538,208. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81. Coty has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a negative net margin of 43.46% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In related news, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $270,547.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Coty by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Coty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Coty by 2.7% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 43,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Coty by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Coty by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 47,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

