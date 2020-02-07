Counos Coin (CCA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $91,884.00

Counos Coin (CURRENCY:CCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. Counos Coin has a market capitalization of $70.42 million and approximately $91,884.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Counos Coin has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Counos Coin coin can currently be bought for $4.74 or 0.00048421 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000260 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Counos Coin Profile

Counos Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 14,848,323 coins. Counos Coin’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog . Counos Coin’s official website is counos.io

Buying and Selling Counos Coin

Counos Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counos Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Counos Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

