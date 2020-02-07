COVA Price Up 66.3% Over Last Week (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One COVA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi and BitMax. In the last week, COVA has traded up 66.3% against the US dollar. COVA has a market cap of $842,564.00 and $1.40 million worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.98 or 0.03018570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00226513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00033685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00130994 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

